TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

TCON stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 197,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,605. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.71. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $12.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

