Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) shot up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.50. 7,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 416,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CURV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,877,000.

About Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

