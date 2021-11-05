Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMTNF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.13. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

