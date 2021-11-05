Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TORXF. National Bankshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORXF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.34. 48,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,678. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

