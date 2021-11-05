TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $300.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price upped by Truist from $253.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

TopBuild stock opened at $260.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $154.30 and a 1 year high of $266.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

