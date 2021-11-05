Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$24.50 at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TPZEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Shares of TPZEF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. 4,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

