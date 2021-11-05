Todd P. Kelsey Sells 4,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLXS opened at $92.61 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Plexus by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,594,000 after buying an additional 448,141 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Plexus by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 704,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,432,000 after buying an additional 136,167 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Plexus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after buying an additional 122,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Plexus by 671.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 77,327 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth $6,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

