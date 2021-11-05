Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target increased by analysts at Barrington Research from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 389.93% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 55,123 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.