Titan Coin Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $325.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004395 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008273 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

