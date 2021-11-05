Timothy E. Bixby Sells 5,000 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $71.39 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 705.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.