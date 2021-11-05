Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Hits $0.0110

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $943,651.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00244250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00096538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

TIDAL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.