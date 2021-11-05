THORChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $136.66 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $3.65 billion and approximately $136.66 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $14.12 or 0.00022865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00085389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00074407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,781.40 or 1.00060859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,484.54 or 0.07263147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022594 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.