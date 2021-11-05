Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,993 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THO. Wedbush increased their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $110.04 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.24.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.51%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

