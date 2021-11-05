Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Rating Increased to Hold at BNP Paribas

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$148.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$144.29.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$148.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$145.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$130.56. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$99.11 and a 52 week high of C$152.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.9700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli bought 24,934 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$152.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,829.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,999,159.77.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

