TheStreet Upgrades Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) to B

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE:AGM opened at $131.27 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $134.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.