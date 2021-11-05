TheStreet Upgrades Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) to B

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:AGM opened at $131.27 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $134.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

