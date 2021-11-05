Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ THRX opened at $19.68 on Monday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

