Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

TBPH stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. 54,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,923. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $659.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Theravance Biopharma stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TBPH shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

