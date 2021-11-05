The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $21.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.
Shares of WU stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Western Union by 139.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Western Union by 11,414.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Western Union by 286.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in The Western Union by 1,365.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
