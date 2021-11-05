The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $21.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Shares of WU stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a return on equity of 357.55% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Western Union by 139.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Western Union by 11,414.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Western Union by 286.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in The Western Union by 1,365.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

