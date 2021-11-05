The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

WEIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,991.25 ($26.02).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,810.50 ($23.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -365.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,690.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,803.96. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,495 ($19.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

In other The Weir Group news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan acquired 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,281.94).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

