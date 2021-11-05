The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $170.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.42 billion, a PE ratio of 279.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.16 and its 200 day moving average is $177.24. The Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $124.61 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.