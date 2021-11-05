The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Down 17.9% in October

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the September 30th total of 7,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $73.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average is $68.90.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.41%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.