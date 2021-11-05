The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) PT Raised to $55.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $47.00 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,750 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Shyft Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after buying an additional 45,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Shyft Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The Shyft Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Shyft Group by 75.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 25,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

