The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Scotts Miracle-Gro updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.500-$8.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.50-8.90 EPS.

SMG traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $163.40. 1,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,635. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $139.20 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

