The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro has raised its dividend payment by 16.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $163.91 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.03. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

