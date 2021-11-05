The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

SGPYY opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.87. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $43.25.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

