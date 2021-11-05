The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after acquiring an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after buying an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 669,414 shares of company stock valued at $95,509,460. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.83. 144,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,769,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

