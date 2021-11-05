The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price target on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $623.96 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.49.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth about $158,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.