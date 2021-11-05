The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Macerich by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.