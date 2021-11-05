The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,625,000 after purchasing an additional 208,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $42.56. 114,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,818,923. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.59.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

