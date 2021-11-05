The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Price Target Cut to C$0.20 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Green Organic Dutchman stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Green Organic Dutchman has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.53.

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The Green Organic Dutchman had a negative net margin of 354.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis.

