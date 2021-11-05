The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $23.10. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 424,426 shares traded.
The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.
Several research firms have weighed in on GT. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.
The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.