The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $23.10. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 424,426 shares traded.

The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GT. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,701 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

