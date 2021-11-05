The Goldman Sachs Group Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $62.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,077. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 700.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,587 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

