The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Raymond James

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $375.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $339.75 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $229.74 and a one year high of $347.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.00 and a 200-day moving average of $317.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,660 shares of company stock worth $78,690,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,428,000 after acquiring an additional 259,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

