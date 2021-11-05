The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Shares of EL stock opened at $339.75 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $229.74 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The firm has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.00 and a 200-day moving average of $317.16.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,393.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,660 shares of company stock valued at $78,690,971 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.