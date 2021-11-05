The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Announces Earnings Results

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Container Store Group updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,131. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Container Store Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of The Container Store Group worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

