The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Thomas S. Robertson Sells 30,000 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,752. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $59.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 112.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $695,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,159,000 after acquiring an additional 296,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

