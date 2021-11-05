The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Thomas S. Robertson Sells 30,000 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:CG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,752. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $59.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 112.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $695,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,159,000 after acquiring an additional 296,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on CG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.