The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $9.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.10. 4,416,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,053. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.93. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

