The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (AAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

The Aaron’s has raised its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. The Aaron’s has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Aaron’s to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $793.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. The Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Aaron’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of The Aaron’s worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

