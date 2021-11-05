TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Announces Earnings Results

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS.

Shares of TGTX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.77. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TG Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,714 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of TG Therapeutics worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

