Tezos Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and $431.13 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $6.58 or 0.00010774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00080110 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 894,801,479 coins and its circulating supply is 865,794,620 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

