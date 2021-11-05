Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE TGH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.86. 24,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 41.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

