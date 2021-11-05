Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
NYSE TGH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.86. 24,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.29.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 41.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.