Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Issues Earnings Results

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Terminix Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TMX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.79. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,961. Terminix Global has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Terminix Global stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 146.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Terminix Global worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

