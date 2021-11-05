Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.870-$5.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68 billion-$3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion.Teradyne also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.140-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $143.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $97.04 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.33.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

