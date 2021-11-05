TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.0994 on Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One TenX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a total market cap of $20.39 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TenX has traded 89.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00053816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00247477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

PAY is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

