Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Issues Earnings Results

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) posted its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Tenneco updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:TEN traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. 3,254,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,224. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.43. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

Get Tenneco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenneco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of Tenneco worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.