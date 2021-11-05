Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $161,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 36,292 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $425,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $61,695,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

