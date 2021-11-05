TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.70.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.31. 1,495,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,631. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$22.97 and a 12 month high of C$29.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.34.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

