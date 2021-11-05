Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to Market Perform

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.24.

PTON stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.40.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $838,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,054 shares of company stock valued at $39,772,030. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

