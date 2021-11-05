Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TELDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $2.76 price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.76.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock remained flat at $$2.66 during trading on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

