Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,188,000 after buying an additional 242,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 370.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,178,000 after buying an additional 221,861 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,125,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $346.46 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $334.11 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.95 and its 200-day moving average is $391.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

